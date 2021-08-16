Golden Retriever Kisses His Girlfriend Daily, Video Viral on TikTok

A golden retriever puppy has been winning hearts on the internet after several videos of him kissing his terrier girlfriend went viral. Barney, the adorable puppy, seems to have fallen madly in love with a dog named Red in his neighborhood. Each morning, Barney runs over to the wall of her garden and kisses her. In a video that has gone viral on Tiktok, Barney hops up the wall to see Red. The pooches look excited to see each other as they bounce up and down.

In the video, Red bounces to reach Barney’s face as he tries to kiss her. The video featuring Barney and Red has been posted by a Tiktok user. The song ‘Never Forget You’ has been added in the background to depict romance between them. The music added to their public display feels like a Disney movie. According to Mirror, the video has been viewed over 45,000 times.

Many users have said that dog owners should arrange a date for Barney and Red. Barney’s owner has said they are making preparations for it. Some people said that the pair should remain in love with each other for a lifetime.

In May this year, a video of a golden retriever named Tucker featuring him trying out several Snapchat face filters had gone viral. Users appreciated his avatars saying that they are just delightful to watch.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CO-bkr0AAE5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tucker is quite popular and has over 3 million followers on his Instagram profile, managed by Tucker’s human Courtney Budzyn. The Instagram profile is filled with his cute pictures and videos.

