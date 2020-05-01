Golden Retriever Pupper Swallows Metal Fork, Video of Surgery Goes Viral

Puppies are extremely cute, and we let them explore the world on their own. From biting our shoes to taking care of us, dogs learn everything with their curiosity and habit.

This curiosity went a little far when a Golden Retriever pup ended up swallowing a fork.







Dustin, the pup, managed to swallow an entire metal fork, leaving his owner into a shock. The owner dialled up an animal emergency centre in Australia to inform the vets about the issue. While they first thought it to be a prank call, they were more than alarmed to know that this was a reality.







Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre (AAERC), the veterinary hospital where Dustin was treated had shared the incident on Facebook.







“Imagine getting the call: “I think my dog ate a fork!” A FORK you say? Really? Are you sure? Is it a plastic one? Or a metal one? A baby fork? Or a large Maxwell Williams one your in-laws bought as a wedding gift?” they wrote.







The 5-month-old pup was taken to AAERC, with the suspicion of him swallowing a metal fork. The X-Ray revealed that there was indeed a fork in his stomach.







“Now, how does one remove a fork? Option 1: remove via endoscope, OR Option 2: remove via surgical intervention,” read the Facebook post.







The vets decided to take it off via scope, which turned out to be a low risk, minimally invasive and successful surgery.







They also shared the video of the entire process, as well as the X-Rays.





