Golden Toilet Steals the Show During Bribery Probe in Russian Cop’s Lavish Mansion

As part of an investigation, a Russian police officer has been sacked on corruption charges. Col Alexei Safonov,45, the head of traffic police in the southern Stavropol region has been busted for running a mafia gang along with 35 of his officers. Investigation reveals that he took bribes to fund lavish lifestyles. Safonov and six members of the “criminal ring” including a current and former traffic inspector were arrested and will face charges which could lead to 15 years in jail, Daily Mail reports.

Meanwhile, The Investigative Committee website has released a video that shows the extravagant mansion of this tainted officer. Most of the interior part of the mansion is covered with gold. However, Safonov has spent a lot of money in the bathroom where his toilet is lavishly decorated with gold.

The floors and walls are tiled with marbles, a huge baroque-style mirror hangs in the background next to the bathroom cabinet is painted with gold. The bedroom walls are of gilt wallpaper. The staircase to ceiling frescoes is made up of gold.

Alexey Safonov allegedly made all these luxuries by extorting local motorists and selling passes for truck drivers to escape safety checks.

As per the source, a total of 80 searches has been conducted with direct evidence of almost £200,000 recent bribes.

