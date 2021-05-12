Goldman Sachs Senior MD Quits Job after Making Millions Selling Dogecoin

Days after the value of Dogecoin dipped following Tesla CEO Elon Musk calling it a ‘hustle’ during his recent appearance on the comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’, reports of a Goldman Sachs Managing Director who quit after making millions dealing in Dogecoin has caused a stir in the world of crypto. Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started almost as a joke and is popularly known as the ‘meme-crypto’, recently spiked in value and reached over 70 cents before it fell last Saturday. Nevertheless, Dogecoin grew exponentially in the past few months and it seems many people have already got rich by dealing in the crypto.

According to reports, Aziz McMahon, who worked as a senior MD and headed emerging market sales at Goldman Sachs manager in London recently put in his papers at the company after allegedly making millions by selling Dogecoins.

Despite the latest fall in the value of Dogecoin following Musk’s appearance, the crypto asset is up by 1000 per cent since the January of this year. It has also found backers in powerful entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, whose tweets often cause the price of the asset to rise or dip.

Recently, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, hinted at the possibility of the electric car maker accepting the Dogecoin currency as a payment method for its vehicle. He ran a Twitter poll on Tuesday to ask if his 53.8 million followers want Tesla to accept it as a payment method. He received about five lakh votes within 20 minutes of posting the poll. Unsurprisingly, many on the microblogging site replied with a positive response.

