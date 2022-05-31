Goldy Brar Sharing Name With Gangster Lands in Soup After Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death sent shockwaves among his fans and fellow artists. A few names have surfaced in the case, including that of Goldy Brar. According to top intelligence sources, these people were either involved or had crucial details of the plan to kill the 28-year-old singer-politician, putting spotlight on gang wars. However, one Goldy Brar who is in no way related to the murder has been bearing the brunt of sharing his name with the gangster who purportedly took the responsibility of the crime through a social media post.

The unrelated Goldy Brar, who has a photo with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saw it going viral as people mistook him for the gangster. He took to Facebook to state that he would be taking legal action against the people circulating his photo claiming he was the gangster. In his video, this individual said, “I am Goldy Brar, son of Rajinder Singh, resident of village Jandwala. My picture is being misused on social media in connection with today’s tragic incident of the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. I will take proper legal action against those people.”

As per a Hindustan Times report, this Goldy Brar had posted a photo with Bhagwant Mann, congratulating him on becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. This was the photo that was misused on social media platforms.

Gangster Goldy Brar said he and the Lawrence Bishnoi group “were behind the murder” of Sidhu Moose Wala to avenge the deaths of Vicky Middhukhera and Gurlal Brar. Goldy Brar, who is currently hiding in Canada, belongs to Mukstar. His father was an ASI who was given compulsory retirement after Brar’s involvement in a murder case.

According to the intelligence sources, one Bhola from Hisar (Haryana), Satender Kala, Sonu Kajal and Bittu from Narnaud (Haryana), Ajay Gill, Amit Kajla, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sachin (manager of Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulaq) and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were the others, apart from Goldy Brar, whose names surfaced in the case.

Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is considered to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A court in Punjab’s Faridkot district last year issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar over the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, who was shot at 12 times by two unidentified assailants in Faridkot.

