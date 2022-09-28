'Golgappa Shake' With Blended Puri, Potato Mash is Internet's Latest Disaster Recipe

Fusion food aficionados have been getting increasingly bold, and it’s not always for the best. While a Dosa ice cream roll is bound to go wonky from the get-go due to the conflicting flavours, would you imagine that a dish with no additional ingredient could still become an abomination? It appears that, that exactly has been achieved in the form of a “Golgappa shake”. Shared by Instagram user Zulfisha Wasif, who was reacting (unfavourably) to it, the video of the shake in the works has been going viral.

It involves throwing the shell of the golgappa, the potato filling, and the two types of spiced liquid mixtures into the blender. The shake is then topped with a golgappa puri. What results would probably not taste that bad- just like the spiced water itself tastes, one might imagine. It appears that it’s the idea itself that seems repulsive and to which people have taken exception.

Among other ways in which the golgappa has been slandered is the golgappa ice cream roll. A food blogging channel, which goes by the name of – The Great Indian Foodie, recently shared the video via their Instagram account wherein, a man is seen making ice cream rolls with golgappas.

The video opens with the vendor making a couple of golgappas with sukha puri, aloo, chhole and lots of chutney. Next, the man adds some cream and proceeds to make the ice cream rolls. He crushes the golgappa in the cream and mixes it well until a fine texture is not attained. Later, he carves out a few ice cream rolls. “Teekhe golgappae kha ke ho gae bore ? Aao kare aapka teekha pan kamm. Golgappa ice cream ke sath (Are you bored of eating spicy gol gappe? Let’s reduce the spiciness with gol gappa ice cream),” the video was captioned.

