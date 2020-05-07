'Gone in 60 Seconds': Beetroot Kebabs by Daughter Sara are Sachin Tendulkar Approved

It’s time for beetroot kebabs for Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and family. On Wednesday, the Little Master shared glimpses of the Tendulkar’s snack time at their residence.

Daughter Sara had donned the chef’s hat to make those lip-smacking kebabs.

The doting father couldn’t stop praising Sara’s culinary skills. One of the snaps features Sachin and Sara posing for a selfie with an empty plate.

“Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @saratendulkar," Sachin captioned the post on Instagram.

The picture has got more than seven lakh hearts till now.

The cricketer’s fans and followers showered their love in the comments section. An Instagram user said, “Happy hungry moment”, another person wrote “nice pic”. Many people added emojis with heart-shaped eyes, red colour hearts, pink double heart emoji as their comment.

Earlier, Sachin had shared a carousel of photos in which he can be seen cutting his curly hair. The 46-year-old didn’t trust anyone in his family and took matters and the scissors in his own hands.

He wrote in the caption, “From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?".