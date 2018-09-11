GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Gone Too Far': Amul's Latest Cartoon on Serena Williams Leaves No One Impressed

Amul's latest cartoon which covers the US Open final controversy has not gone down well with the internet.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
The US Open 2018 women’s final match made more headlines over tennis-player Serena Williams' verbal spat with umpire Carlos Ramos than Naomi Osaka's first Grand Slam. And not wanting to let any trending news pass by (well, almost never), Amul has finally published a cartoon based on the infamous fight.

While heated debates between tennis fans continue on social media, with some supporting Serena, and others criticising the tennis star for her behaviour on the court, Amul decided to not miss the opportunity.

But Amul's cartoon has clearly not gone down well with Twitterati.







































The Internet has been calling out several other cartoons published by various media publications for their racist, if not an insensitive portrayal of Serena Williams. Amul just joined the bandwagon.
