Gone with the Wave: Man Smoothly Floats on Flowing Water as Heavy Rain Floods Karachi Roads

Divided by borders, united by monsoon woes is what seems to happening across the sub-continent. Like many Indian cities which get inundated in water after few hours of monsoon showers, Karachi too had its share of monsoon damper as heavy rains lashed Pakistan's coastal city. Visuals of inundated roads, submerged roads and waves of water gushing over roads filled the Internet.

However, amid the weather blues, a few videos stood out and were a comic relief to beat the blues. One of the videos showed a man comfortably going with the flow of water over a road stunning the people around. He seemed to be reclining on a support as it went with the flow of rainwater. While its not clear from the video what has kept the man afloat, his inflated salwar gives a hint though.

Gone with the rain! A car is seen too in the video struggling hard to come out of the troubled waters.

Watch the video:

Sailaab aaya basti may, bhai apni masti may. - Karachi, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ww3leDpf1 — Salaar Khan (@Brainmasalaar) July 27, 2020

While some found the video funny, others expressed concern saying the water is contaminated and venturing out like this can cause infections and other diseases. Here are some reactions:

Water is extremely contaminated people shouldn’t b swimming in it. It causes diseases. Ab Kon samjhaye in ko. Lol — sophia (@sophia07118330) July 28, 2020

Wow I never knw before tht shalwar can be use for this purpose as well. — Javeria Siddique Arshad (@javerias) July 27, 2020

making the most out of worst situation, tht wud b me — Seeeeeeeeruuu (@se3ru) July 27, 2020

Man in red shirt thought a dead body is coming first.... Then shout at him later — Abdul Ghani (@GhaniAbdul763) July 28, 2020

When u can’t afford swimming pool — آمنہ رندھاوا (@gotoHell97) July 27, 2020

To some people, the video was a representation of what they say "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade"!