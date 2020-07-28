BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gone with the Wave: Man Smoothly Floats on Flowing Water as Heavy Rain Floods Karachi Roads

Screenshot of the video.

Screenshot of the video.

As rains lashed the city and submerged major roads, one video stood out and seemed to beat the monsoon blues.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Share this:

Divided by borders, united by monsoon woes is what seems to happening across the sub-continent. Like many Indian cities which get inundated in water after few hours of monsoon showers, Karachi too had its share of monsoon damper as heavy rains lashed Pakistan's coastal city. Visuals of inundated roads, submerged roads and waves of water gushing over roads filled the Internet.

However, amid the weather blues, a few videos stood out and were a comic relief to beat the blues. One of the videos showed a man comfortably going with the flow of water over a road stunning the people around. He seemed to be reclining on a support as it went with the flow of rainwater. While its not clear from the video what has kept the man afloat, his inflated salwar gives a hint though.

Gone with the rain! A car is seen too in the video struggling hard to come out of the troubled waters.

Watch the video:

While some found the video funny, others expressed concern saying the water is contaminated and venturing out like this can cause infections and other diseases. Here are some reactions:

To some people, the video was a representation of what they say "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade"!

Next Story
Loading