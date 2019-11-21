Take the pledge to vote

'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it

Gonna tell my kids this meme compilation was hilarious back in 2019.

Anurag Verma

November 21, 2019
'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
The Internet remains undefeated.

Earlier this week, the funny people of social media came together and devised a new meme - 'Gonna tell my kids', which involves them telling hilarious yet harmless lies to their future kids.

How does the meme work?

The memers simply pick up iconic historical figures, celebrities, movie characters, or any significant moment they witnessed in their lifetimes and pair it up with someone who matches a vibe or radiates similar energy as them.

Take, for example, Keanu Reeves. Internet's favourite celebrity.

Of course, the characters could be poles apart, making the memes very random and all the funnier.

Sure enough, the meme caught the breeze on Twitter and the Internet blessed us with these gems.

But you are here for desi version of the 'Gonna tell my kids' meme, aren't you? You're welcome.

Pooja Kardashian, what is this behaviour?

Don't show this meme to Ben Stokes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah represent!

"Ek teen paer waala kutta.. isko kabhi bhagaana nahi padta.. susu karte waqt, use paer uthaana nahi padta," Rosesh Sarabhai (circa 2005).

Lmao.

Cannot unsee.

Pretty much.

Right where it hurts.

THANK YOU!



