'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it

The Internet remains undefeated.

Earlier this week, the funny people of social media came together and devised a new meme - 'Gonna tell my kids', which involves them telling hilarious yet harmless lies to their future kids.

How does the meme work?

The memers simply pick up iconic historical figures, celebrities, movie characters, or any significant moment they witnessed in their lifetimes and pair it up with someone who matches a vibe or radiates similar energy as them.

Take, for example, Keanu Reeves. Internet's favourite celebrity.

Gonna Tell my kids this was God pic.twitter.com/KrdrzGe9Ye — (@keanushairspray) November 18, 2019

Of course, the characters could be poles apart, making the memes very random and all the funnier.

Sure enough, the meme caught the breeze on Twitter and the Internet blessed us with these gems.

Gonna tell my kids this was Jim Halpert. pic.twitter.com/jun4qbfp3B — (@theofficenbc) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the Beatles pic.twitter.com/4yBvcoK2sR — ℭ (@KleptoCaleb) November 18, 2019

I’m telling my kids this was gordon ramsey pic.twitter.com/7O9P7ZVNfs — emily ✨ (@uhhmmily) November 20, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Neil Armstrong pic.twitter.com/AX8MoG2iVu — KraftWYA⁉️ (@KrafWy) November 15, 2019

But you are here for desi version of the 'Gonna tell my kids' meme, aren't you? You're welcome.

Pooja Kardashian, what is this behaviour?

gonna tell my kids this was keeping up with the kardashians pic.twitter.com/giiXk2a1JR — mar (@mxrvey) November 20, 2019

Don't show this meme to Ben Stokes.

gonna tell my kids that he was the winning captain of cricket worldcup 2019 pic.twitter.com/Cnqovxrr0f — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 20, 2019

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah represent!

Gonna tell my kids he invented "Soda" pic.twitter.com/hUZqYtSfC0 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 20, 2019

"Ek teen paer waala kutta.. isko kabhi bhagaana nahi padta.. susu karte waqt, use paer uthaana nahi padta," Rosesh Sarabhai (circa 2005).

Gonna tell my kids this is Javed Akhtar pic.twitter.com/UQHrXTOBO7 — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 20, 2019

Lmao.

Gonna tell my kids he was the best Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9eIFiqNXCI — Rishav Mishra 🙇 (@theNormieGuy) November 20, 2019

Cannot unsee.

gonna tell my kids this is dora pic.twitter.com/7oTeOJp8Lx — Falak Abbasakoor (@FalakAbbasakoor) November 19, 2019

Pretty much.

gonna tell my kids this was the real superman-spiderman movie & DC comics copied us - pic.twitter.com/dIv7o7QH6m — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 20, 2019

Right where it hurts.

Gonna tell my kids this was a test match pic.twitter.com/zrzezIjMa7 — Ojas (@Ojasism) November 20, 2019

THANK YOU!

Not gonna tell my kids anything about this movie. pic.twitter.com/2FFelCDQyC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2019

