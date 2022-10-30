'Good Acting': Pakistan Fans Fume With Memes as India Lose to South Africa in T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s rollercoaster journey to the semis was hampered further after dominant India lost to South Africa in Perth on Sunday. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first, India had a batting collapse of sorts. Suryakumar Yadav (68) did give Indian bowlers something to bowl at with a target of 134 on the board. South Africa struggled too in the first half of their innings.

But with missed run outs and a catch drop, Aiden Markram (52) and later David Miller (59) ensured South Africa did not suffer a choke. In the end, South Africa won the exciting contest by 5 wickets and two balls to spare.

Pakistan fans, who had pinned all their hopes on an Indian win after losing their 2 out 3 matches already in the T20 World Cup, had a massive meltdown on Twitter. It’s worth noting that Pakistan are still not out of the race to the semi-finals given the twists and turns the World Cup has witnessed so far.

Did India deliberately lose to put Pakistan in jeopardy? Neighbours were quick with humour and wit and had a field day with memes to express their disappointment.

Choro is match ko agli qualify calculations shuru karo. — Raj Singhania (@michaelscottfc) October 30, 2022

Forget India no way our batsman can cope with this relentless South African pace attack — Osama. (@ashaqeens) October 30, 2022

rohit sharma ko kaun captain banaya humari team ka isko jimmedari ka koi ehsaas hi nahi hai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 30, 2022

India batting lineup playing against SA: pic.twitter.com/3oTAzhVNOB — mera bharat mahaan (@shairlockholmed) October 30, 2022

So now Pakistan’s best chance of qualifying is hoping Bangladesh beats India & all 3 teams are tied on same points & we go through on NRR that we didn’t improve as much as we could against Netherlands — Osama. (@ashaqeens) October 30, 2022

Koi India ko btaye kei Pakistan ke liye khelna tha Pakistan ki tarah nahi khelna tha — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) October 30, 2022

Haramkhoro nahi jeetna to na jeeto lekin acting to achi krlo @ team India pic.twitter.com/1xDfVuEfwk — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) October 30, 2022

Subah 8 bajay se kutton ki tarah cricket dekh rahe hain lekin faida phir nahi hua. — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) October 30, 2022

mirzapur ke baad aaj indians ko achi acting kertay dekha hai — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 30, 2022

Project Milaap failed — Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) October 30, 2022

Opting to bat first, India found themselves in deep trouble at 49/5 with the trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli falling cheaply. SKY then joined hands with Dinesh Karthik to add 52 runs for the sixth wicket to take the score past 100-run mark and was out after having made 66 off 40.

Arshdeep Singh struck twice in his first over to land early blows. Mohammed Shami bowled an economical spell as well, finishing with figures of 1/13 from four overs. However, poor fielding cost India dearly as they missed a couple of clear run-out chances and then Virat Kohli dropped a sitter to give Markram a second life as well. Miller scored 59 not out while Markram made 51.

