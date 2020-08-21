'Good Boy': Pet Dog Helps Man in Gardening in This Adorable Viral Video

Dogs are a man’s most diligent and obliged friend. A video of a dog helping a man in the garden has surfaced on social media and it’s super cute. A page on Twitter named "Welcome To Nature" tweeted the 15-second clip of a dog helping his human in gardening.

In the video, the man can be seen trying to dig up to plant the sapling. He signaled his pet dog to dig the soil. The canine happily steps in and starts digging.

Thereafter, the man plants the sapling in the space while the dog looks on. The caption of the video reads, "good boy helps with gardening".

good boy helps with gardening pic.twitter.com/gBcy52vivE — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 20, 2020

Ever since the video has been uploaded, it has garnered 63,800 views with 1200 retweets and 6500 likes on Twitter.

Tweeples are going gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, "Wow that’s a super boy. Smart and enthusiastic with chores".

Wow that’s a super boy. Smart and enthusiastic with chores. — Tim Nelson (@AikiRooster) August 20, 2020

Another user wrote, “I need one just like Him! Lol”.

I need one just like Him! Lol — Toby G Fuqua (Tobias) (@FuquaToby) August 20, 2020

Here are few more reactions:

I would love to borrow him ! — Debbie (@debbiegran21) August 20, 2020

What a sweetheart.🐕💛 — Diane🕊🌿🕊@dianevin🙏. Romans 8:38-39. (@Dianevinn) August 20, 2020

What a fabulous helper ! — Penny (@PennyZarw) August 20, 2020

If I call out my son he never comes... dog 🐶 is the best son. — Macbeth Macbeth (@MacbethMacbet12) August 21, 2020

Such videos of pets are often shared on the internet and catch viewers’ attention quickly.