1-MIN READ

'Good Boy': Pet Dog Helps Man in Gardening in This Adorable Viral Video

Video grab of pet dog helping human in gardening. (Image credit: Twitter/ Welcome To Welcome)

In the video, the man can be seen trying to dig up to plant the sapling. He signaled his pet dog to dig the soil. The canine happily steps in and starts digging.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
Dogs are a man’s most diligent and obliged friend. A video of a dog helping a man in the garden has surfaced on social media and it’s super cute. A page on Twitter named "Welcome To Nature" tweeted the 15-second clip of a dog helping his human in gardening.

In the video, the man can be seen trying to dig up to plant the sapling. He signaled his pet dog to dig the soil. The canine happily steps in and starts digging.

Thereafter, the man plants the sapling in the space while the dog looks on. The caption of the video reads, "good boy helps with gardening".

Ever since the video has been uploaded, it has garnered 63,800 views with 1200 retweets and 6500 likes on Twitter.

Tweeples are going gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, "Wow that’s a super boy. Smart and enthusiastic with chores".

Another user wrote, “I need one just like Him! Lol”.

Here are few more reactions:

Such videos of pets are often shared on the internet and catch viewers’ attention quickly.

