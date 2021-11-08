Good Dog! German Shepherd Saves Owner From Stalker in United Kingdom

Dogs are man’s best friends is something we have heard over and over again. A brave German shepherd in the UK proved the saying again after he saved his owner from a stalker.

Forty-year-old Lorraine Scott from Birkenhead, UK, took Toby, her three-year-old German Shepherd pup, out on a walk on the Leasowe Beach at around 4.50 am when she spotted someone stalking her, The Sun reported.

According to Scott, the man was seen scanning the area sharply before inching towards the passenger side of her car in the beach’s driveway. “At this point, I started to get panicky and I just froze,” she said.

Things could have taken a turn for the worse, but Toby, her dog, started barking his head off at the stranger, making him bolt from the scene. “Toby started barking and going mad at him and then straight away the man jumped and ran straight back into his car and drove away very quickly,” she said, adding that Toby is naturally protective of her because of his breed and because of the bond he shared with her. She also said that she feared that things could have taken a much darker turn if Toby hadn’t been with her at that moment.

The stranger, said Scott, was of a slim build with blonde hair and was wearing a black tracksuit and a black crew-neck T-shirt. He was approximately 5’8” tall.

Lorraine said that she “was just really happy” to have had her protector with her that day.

