'Good Girls Sleep Early': Former Judge Markandey Katju Faces Flak Once Again for Sexist Comments

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju is no stranger to allegations of sexism and misogyny on social media. Known for his irreverent comments on several issues, especially when it comes to women.

And now, the jurist has hit headlines once again for acting creepy on Facebook. Katju, who has often been slammed for sexism, was seen getting overtly chatty with a woman who commented on one of his posts.

At one point, Katju asks the woman, "Not sleepy?" in a follow-up comment, he said, "I thought good girls go to sleep early."

WHY IS KATJU pic.twitter.com/KxBUXbNQuG — Happy birthday Shivangi (@ayerushii) September 18, 2020

Katju, who has in 2015 faced flak from feminists after he had compared BJP MP Shazia Ilmi and Kiran Bedi on who was more 'beautiful', seems to be a regular when it comes to offending sensibilities.

Katju was severely called out by women on Twitter.

Can we stop laughing on his predatory bullshit? And call him out? Hold him accountable? — Happy birthday Shivangi (@ayerushii) September 18, 2020

The pandemic really got to Katju. Tinder account alag se bana lo na sir. pic.twitter.com/Ajn0CWOBMj — spar (@Sparsh97) September 18, 2020

Every perv in girls inbox 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RfPjmM7i4 — CitizenSK (@citizen_ks) September 18, 2020

Was he hacked or something?? I don't get it pic.twitter.com/8gagdlWRzk — FINTEL (@finnyLimitless) September 18, 2020

He's the creepiest. — Panic Maunster (@_AngryBirb) September 18, 2020

Markandey Katju every time he sees a woman reply in comment section @mkatju https://t.co/xclu6i9ijp — Revolutionary Memes For Bahujan Teens (@RMBT_tweets) September 16, 2020

Many women said that not calling out the man was equal to condoning his actions. People also shared other instances of when Katju was creepy to women on social media.

In 2015, Katju had said that BJP's Shazia Ilmi was more "beautiful" than Kiran Bedi. He had later defended his statements, claiming "Can't an old man admire a beautiful woman?" He often makes comments about body-shaming women and also issues regular 'advice' for young men on how to avoid such women.

On Wednesday, a PIL was filed against the former judge for deposing in a foreign court in the Nirav Modi case.