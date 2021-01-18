News18 Logo

'Good News, Bad News': Actor Steve Martin Opens up About Getting Covid-19 Vaccine at 75

Hollywood star Steve Martin has shared his experience of getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Hollywood star Steve Martin has shared his experience of getting the coronavirus vaccine.

"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha!," Martin tweeted on Sunday, reports etonline.com.

He shared that his experience was "smooth as silk".

"The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science," he added.

Martin, a New York resident, also shared how he got the vaccine after a fan said they could not "find a place for my 83 year old mother in law who lives in NYC".

"I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don't have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center," Martin replied.

The actor claimed that the vaccine hasn't had any side effects yet. "Right now, I'm having no fide resects," he quipped.

This isn't the first time Martin has tweeted about Covid. In September, he joked about making sure fans can still recognise him under his mask. He wore a giant "Steve Martin" sign on his head with an arrow pointing down at him.

"I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution," he tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)


