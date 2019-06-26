Good News for 90s Kids, 'Shararat' is Now Back and You Can Stream it on Hotstar
Amazing news for 90s kids - you can now watch 'Shararat' on Hotstar!
"Thoda jadoo, thodi nazaakat,
Halki phulki hai yeh shararat..."
If you did not sing this aloud as you read it, we cannot be friends.
You'd totally be lying if you claimed that you didn't watch 'Shararat' as a kid. If you were a 90s kid, your childhood would have been incomplete without Jiya and her antics as she grapples with her supernatural powers.
Also, this has to be one of Farida Jalal's best performances.
The show focused on three women, Jiya, her mother Radha and her Naani, Sushma who had been blessed with supernatural powers. Jiya struggles with the burden that such powers bring along, coupled with her daily life as a college student.
A lot of us were really disheartened when Shararat ended; after all, we belonged to an era when not everything was available a few clicks away.
But turns out, Hotstar will be giving 90s kids an opportunity to relive their golden days. Shruti Seth, on Wednesday, posted on Facebook that Shararat will now be streaming on Hotstar.
This is how Twitter reacted:
Thank u @hotstartweets @StarPlusfor uploading #Shararat on #Hotstar— Faraz Ahmed (@Faraz2744) June 25, 2019
Finalllyyy Shararat On Hotstar i can't believeee💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 yipppeeeeeee— Smri🐸🐯 (@smriti_bhalla) June 25, 2019
Atleast Shararat is now on Hotstar <3— M A L L I K A ✨ (@mallikaaaax) June 25, 2019
@hotstar_helps Just saw Shararat is in Hotstar !!! Can't thank you enough for bringing back the beautiful memory of our childhood. Thank you so much! Please please add Hatim and Sonpari too.— Anamika (@ananya_anamika) June 26, 2019
@hotstar_helps Many thanks to you for making Shararat available from now. Happy to see the update. :) Many Many Many Thanks! Looking Forward to see Ssshhhh Koi Hai Issue Fix and Ssshhhh Phir Koi Hai and Vikraal Aur Gabraal to be uploaded.— Tridev Acharya (@iammtridev) June 25, 2019
#shararat is on hotstar now!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃Mera kushal bachpan— megha (@shivikakitadi) June 25, 2019
