Good News for Healthy Chocolate Lovers: Nestle's New KitKat Will Have No Added Sugar

In a breakthrough move, the Switzerland-based brand, Nestle has announced to make 70% chocolate bars without any added refined sugar and solely made out of the cocoa fruit remaining.

The recipe follows a healthier approach to provide 'great-tasting chocolates' to chocolate lovers by using the fruit's beans and pulp only. The company is using its patented technique of turning the white, soft pulp covering of the cocoa beans, which has always been thrown away into a powder that contains natural sugar.

“We are just using one food source, the cocoa fruit, to make our chocolate,” a company spokesperson told FoodIngredientsFirst.

The new KitKat bar will make its first sale in autumn in Japan in the KitKat Chocolatry Ginza store. Further sales in other countries will follow next year through Nestle's major confectioneries brands.

New from Nestlé! We've created the first 70% chocolate made entirely from cocoa fruit. Get the inside track on the news, including the first launch with @KITKAT in Japan. pic.twitter.com/Iweo2wusZa — Nestlé (@Nestle) July 16, 2019

“We’re proud to bring chocolate lovers new chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit without adding refined sugar. This is a real innovation which uses the natural sweetness of the cocoa pulp to provide a pure, novel chocolate experience,” said Patrice Bula, head of Strategic Business Units, marketing and sales at Nestlé.

Head of Nestle's confectionery business, Alexander von Maillot told Bloomberg, "Nestle could use the same process to make milk or white chocolate in the future. Using pulp makes it a more premium chocolate, sugar is a cheap ingredient.”

The food and beverage industry is striving to find out ways to make healthier products keeping in view of the growing obesity and diabetes, hence Nestle's move comes after three years of finding ways to reduce sugar content while retaining its taste, colour and texture.

Nestle's KitKat will now have 40% less sugar than most of its equivalent chocolate bars.