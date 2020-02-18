Good News for Introverts? This Social Media App Doesn't Ask You to Interact with Other People

Does talking to people make you awkward ? And do you prefer keeping your social media interaction with friends and acquaintances to a bare minimum? If yes, then a new app has been made, just for you.

A social media platform called Botnet has been launched where human beings can interact with millions of bots without having to come in direct touch with real people. It does not let you become lonely; neither does it force you to have uncomfortable conversations.

According to Botnet’s website, the app is a social media “simulator”. It has an array of bots that have been trained on the basis of how people react on other social media platforms.

Once you post pictures, status updates among other things on Botnet, the bots present on the app give you likes and comments on your posts, reports FlowingData.com

The report adds that people can also purchase bots to make their anonymous presence on social media an interesting one.

The app is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Mashable reports that the app has been developed by Billy Chasen of turntable.fm fame. In an interview that Chasen gave to Mashable, he said that it was a fun thought experiment around how one can make use of bots for good. The app sees the bots giving instant replies to posts by users. According to a report in Vice, Botnet comprises the layout of Facebook, the commenting section of Instagram, and the “anarchy” of Twitter.