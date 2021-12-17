Good News or Bad? Twitter Thread Shows Why Sudden Meetings Make Employees Anxious

A Twitter post on a manager giving a heads up about the subject of a meeting has opened a conversation about how employees should be informed about meeting agendas beforehand. The poster said that receiving a meeting invite titled “quick chat - good thing" from her boss had left her impressed. “just got a calendar invite from my boss titled “quick chat - good thing" and I have never been more grateful/impressed with anyone in my life. a workplace revolutionary tbh", she wrote.

just got a calendar invite from my boss titled "quick chat - good thing" and I have never been more grateful/impressed with anyone in my life. a workplace revolutionary tbh— ken cosgrove, accounts (sophie) (@mysteryspoons) December 15, 2021

Users flooded the comments section with stories of instances when the announcement of a sudden office meeting had made them anxious. They appreciated the Original Poster’s boss for revealing that it was ‘good news’ before hand. Many narrated how they had ben laid off in such sudden meetings, and hence were apprehensive of the same. A few in the thread also shared best practices about scheduling an office meeting. Others revealed why advance knowledge about meeting content was absolutely necessary in some cases.

“Do bosses not understand introverts absolutely REQUIRE foreknowledge of meeting content? I mean, we fucking rehearse our order before getting to the McDonalds speakers."

Do bosses not understand introverts absolutely REQUIRE foreknowledge of meeting content? I mean, we fucking rehearse our order before getting to the McDonalds speakers.— 🐝Kat Sheridan 🐝 (@KatSheridan) December 16, 2021

“One of my first bosses taught me to always say “Let’s meet to talk about X topic" so the coworker (whether direct report, supervisor, or any colleague) doesn’t worry with all the possibilities unnecessarily. One of the biggest tips I use all the time."

One of my first bosses taught me to always say "Let's meet to talk about X topic" so the coworker (whether direct report, supervisor, or any colleague) doesn't worry with all the possibilities unnecessarily. One of the biggest tips I use all the time.— Amy L Sauder (@amylsauder) December 16, 2021

“My blood runs cold if I see an email labeled “quick chat". I was let go during one. The chat was… Not quick."

My blood runs cold if I see an email labeled "quick chat". I was let go during one.The chat was… Not quick. — Anglo en Abitibi (@hoboshutterbug) December 16, 2021

“Any signal of “this is feedback that’s not great but you’re not getting fired or anything" is still good."

Any signal of "this is feedback that's not great but you're not getting fired or anything" is still good.— Earecibo Telescope 💖💛💙 (@rileywilddog) December 16, 2021

“I still have PTSD from a supervisor who would call me in for a chat and then yell at me. Even though I have a great one now, I HATE when I get a note for a call."

I still have PTSD from a supervisor who would call me in for a chat and then yell at me. Even though I have a great one now, I HATE when I get a note for a call.— Tenielle Fordyce-Ruff (@FordyceRuff) December 16, 2021

What do you think? Should managers reveal meeting content in advance?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.