Good Samaritan: Former NBA Star Shaquille O’ Neal Pays for Stranger’s Engagement Ring

Former NBA star turned rapper Shaquille O’ Neal’s act of kindness took a Georgian man by surprise and he was left elated, to say the least. Neal decided to pay for an engagement ring of this young man who was still in between finalising his deal for the ornament at a Zales store in McDonough, Georgia. This sweet gesture of Neal was captured on camera by an employee of the store and the video is now earning praise all over.

In the clip, Neal could be seen walking up to the cash counter and handing his card to pay for the bill of the engagement ring of the young man who initially was hesitant to take the offer. However, Neal assures him comfortable and says, “don’t worry about it I’ll take care of it,”

"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

Talking about the incident to 11live, an employee at the store said, that the young man chose two rings in his budget, but the only problem was that the sale on the items was ending that day. The man was trying to figure out a way of booking things by paying up some money and collect it the next day. Then he went outside to take a call when Neal walked up and offered his card at the billing counter to pay for the engagement rings.

This act of kindness by Neal was praised by netizens who posted their reaction to the video. Check out some of the reaction:

People don't know about how much Shaq gives back. He is truly one of the most caring guys out there. I would love to be in a position to do that type of thing for people. For now, I'll just help people as I can. It's really not that hard to be a good person. A nice person.— A.J. Dial (@adial001) April 7, 2021

@SHAQ your a wonderful role model. Your the reason I've loved basketball for 25 plus years, I was 5 saw a poster of you in a Magic jersey with lighting all around, rest is history. #ThankYouSuperman@MiamiHEAT— Jordan Puffer (@TwoPuffs2Takes) April 7, 2021

He’s a sweetheart— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 7, 2021

Anyone who has any issues with Shaq need to re-evaluate . He was controversial personality when he played but a wonderful example of what Human compassion is and making the world a better place in his own way- love this guy @SHAQ— Matthew Greenberg (@matthewhgreen22) April 7, 2021

Neal spoke about the backstory of the incident on the recent edition of NBA on TNT. He said when he first offered to pay the man refused and was hesitant, but he convinced him. Neal added, “I said don’t worry about it. I do it all the time. I’m just trying to make people smile. That’s all."

This is not the first incident of this kind; Neal is known for his generosity. He often donates money to charitable causes and even has his own philanthropic foundation.

