Good Samaritan Rescues Man on Wheelchair Who Fell on New York Subway Tracks

A dramatic video recently shows a man in a wheelchair falling onto the subway tracks. It is seen how he was pulled to safety by a good Samaritan just in time. The footage that has emerged is from a New York City subway station. A fellow commuter plunged in and saved his life in seconds without any hesitation. The incident took place moments before a train was nearing the Union Square station on the same track. The rescuer frantically helped the wheelchair bound man back onto the platform as the rumbling sound of an incoming train barreled toward them. The video was shared on a Twitter handle by the name Subway Creatures on Wednesday. Some other civilians on the platform also stepped in to help the rescuer.

A voice on a loudspeaker can be heard while the unidentified man pulledup the individual, “There is a Downtown local 6 train to Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall approaching the station. Please stand away from the platform edge."

This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH— Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021

As per a report by CBS New York, the police stated the time of the incident as around 1:30 p.m. The man, who was rescued, was taken conscious and alert, to a Bellevue hospital for a medical examination. The last update from the police found him in a stable condition. “Both the good samaritan and the man have not been identified," the police said.

The video of the incident was captured by reporter Lauren Mennen. She witnessed the whole rescue operation, which took place on August 4. Laurensaid the good samaritan “didn’t think twice whether he was going to go on those tracks." She continued, “I was like, people need this. There’s heroes in action and I was like I’m going to wave my hand at the train and it will all be good. I hope people just take positivity away from all this.”

The video of the rescue went viral across social networking platforms. Many users on the micro-blogging site hailed the brave man who risked his own life to save the wheelchair bound man and dubbed him as a hero.

Keywords: Good Samaritan, MTA, Subways, Trains, Union Square, 8/4/21, New York City, Wheelchair Rescue Commuters

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here