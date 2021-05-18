Good Samaritans Install 'Wall of Kindness' in Tamil Nadu with Free Food for Needy amid Lockdown

The Covid-19 crisis has thousands in the lurch, especially those below the poverty line who depended on daily labour or alms for their sustenance. But a group of good samaritans in Kumbakonam, a small town in the state’s Thanjavur district, have found a way to ensure no one goes hungry in the little town. To help out those who are hungry but have no means to earn their living amid the pandemic, the group of young people from Tamil Nadu have together installed an ‘Anbu Suvar’ or a “Wall of Kindness" to feed the needy during the lockdown. Situated at Sarankabani Koil Sannidhi street in Kumbakonam, the wall includes 100 packets of a number of rice varieties including sambar rice, lemon rice, tomato rice and curd rice.

The shelves also contain other essentials like packets of biscuits and packaged bottles of water. Those who need food, can go there and take food themselves. The free food supply service would continue for the entire duration of the lockdown, the organisers said.​

The initiative in Tamil Nadu is not the first that has surfaced amid the second wave of the Covid-19 lockdown where people were seen helping others with food. A team of 27 volunteers from the Youth Welfare Association, a non-profit organisation in Delhi, for instance, started providing home-cooked food to Covid patients in different localities of south Delhi in April. The aim was to provide warm, home cooked meals to patients suffering from coronavirus. Similar initiatives were seen in other places such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.

