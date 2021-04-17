buzz

Good Samaritans on Twitter are Helping Covid-19 Patients Find Plasma, Remdesivir and Hospital Beds

Twitter is flooded with requests for help | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

With rising Covid-19 cases causing a shortage of resources like plasma and Remdesivir, many including actor Sonu Sood and comedian Appurv Gupta took to Twitter to help out those in need.

On Saturday morning, India saw yet another record high of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 2,34,692 fresh Covid cases and 1,341 deaths. With the number of active cases shooting up to 16,79,740, the country’s health infrastructure is starting to show signs of strain. With lakhs of patients in need of immediate medical assistance, hospitals, oxygen tanks, plasma from former Covid-19 patients, and the drug Remdisivir across cities of India including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, social media is being used by many to seek help. And several good samaritans have since come forth to provide help and assistance to those in need.

From the beginning of the week, many on social media including actors, politicians, comedians, influencers and even ordinary social media users have been using the platforms to spread awareness about the availability of plasma, connecting patients with donors, arranging Remdesivir doses for patients, putting them in touch with emergency services such as ambulances and more.

Many including actor Sonu Sood and comedian Appurv Gupta took to Twitter to help out those in need. Sood posted on Friday that his phone had been flooded with calls from all over India with patients looking for hospital beds, medicines, injections and that he had been feeling “helpless" as he had not been able to meet all the requirements.

The total number of cases stand at 1,45,26,609, total recoveries are at 1,26,71,220 and the total death toll is 1,75,649.

New Delhi will see its first weekend Covid curfew even as the city saw yet another record spike in numbers. While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called this the fourth wave, Delhi on Friday recorded 19,486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease. Maharashtra meanwhile recorded 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

Amid the Covid crisis, the Bihar governor on Friday will hold a meeting over the situation in the state. In Odisha, Puri’s Jagannath temple will be shut for weekends.

first published:April 17, 2021, 11:05 IST