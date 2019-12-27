Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable

An adorable video has, recently, surfaced on the internet where a Golden Retriever is seen helping its owner carry shopping bags from the car to the house.

In this video, the dog gently carries all the bags and runs to put the bags on a sofa inside the house.

The video was shot in Candelaria, Spain. “Muy Bien!” (Good Boy!), the owner can be heard saying as the dog goes wagging its tail.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page, solely dedicated to the dog named Pepe. The page is handled by a service called Liq Uruguay.

It was then re-shared on Facebook by 9GAG and the audiences seemed to loving it. The video was that was originally posted on the page has 9,200 comments and has been shared 12,000 times.

“They are the most beautiful dogs and so sweet!” one user wrote. Another said that Golden Retrievers are among the most intelligent dog breeds.

“OMG you are such a good boy to carry the bags !!!,” said a social media user.

Golden Retriever is a very popular breed of dogs, often chosen as pets and are known to be intelligent.

