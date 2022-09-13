Goodfellas? Donald Trump's Viral Photo at Golf Course is Straight Out of a Mobster Movie

“What is Donald Trump really up to?” “Where are the golf clubs?” “Is this a mob meeting?” The former and 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, is playing no games, at least not golf. Trump’s recent and rather unexpected visit to Washington, D.C. raised plenty of speculations across after he was spotted at Virginia’s Dulles Airport. Donning characteristic white boots and a polo t-shirt on, Trump’s attire had users on Twitter already guessing where he was headed next: the golf course.

Indeed he was.

Several hazy, pixelated, and later high-resolution photos and videos of Trump accompanied by aides and advisers made their way to social media furthering the curiosity around what the chatter of former Prez with associates was all about. Adding fuel to the speculations was that none of them were photographed actually indulging in the sport.

What’s the noise all about?

Trump’s currently involved in two separate and controversial investigations: January 6’s Capitol attacks and his alleged retention of “top-secret”-classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

It took absolutely no time for conspiracy theorists on Twitter to give their own interpretations of Trump’s appearance. Because, according to some, Trump’s meeting appeared to be no innocent game of golf but had a more “sinister” reason behind it.

“Didn’t Trump standing on a golf course with his cronies remind you of every scene in every mob movie where the gangsters realize their social club is bugged and they need to speak somewhere “safe?”” a Twitter user wrote while captioning the photo.

The Trump team referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” saying the Justice Department had not proven that the materials taken by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search were classified or remain so now.

Department lawyers in their own filings have rejected the idea that the documents, many of them classified at the top-secret level, belonged to Trump or that Mar-a-Lago was a permissible place to store them.

“This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is both unprecedented and misguided,” they wrote. “In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records.”

(With inputs from AP)

