Google Can Now Help You Solve Math Problems Step-by-Step With One Search

If you’re unsure of something, what do you turn to? Google, of course. Kids today can use Google to look up the meaning of a word, a formula or a mathematical equation, quizzes and so on. But now, Google will also help you solve math problems, step-by-step. Just to be clear, Google did offer help with math problems in the past as well. For instance, you could always Google the result of a particular problem and get the correct answer. But now, Google has added a new feature for learning and practicing mathematics in an interactive yet appealing fashion.

According to Google’s latest blog post, it has incorporated two new features into Search. One is ‘Practice Problems’. This feature will allow test your knowledge of physics, math and even chemistry.

“This interactive feature tests your knowledge of high school math, chemistry and physics topics directly on Search. You’ll be one click away from learning resources from educational providers like BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot!, OpenStax, Toppr, Vedantu and more," the blog reads.

For instance, if you type “chemical bond practice problems" on Google, you will be shown a number of multiple choice questions by these educators. You can submit your answer and you will be notified immediately if you’re wrong or right.

The other feature is an explainer feature for math problems. This will not just tell you the answer, but will also show you how to get there. You can “find step-by-step explanations in over 70 languages."

For this, all you have to do is type the math problem (the full problem) in the Search button. Or, you can use Google Lens and hover it over the math problem in your book or copy. Once Google captures the problem, you will be shown a series of steps that you can follow to solve the problem.

Not just this, Google has also come up with other tools which can enhance your understanding and learning experience. If you have a very specific question that you are unable to find an answer to before your exams, you can now just Google it. “You can access detailed explanations for specific questions and similar ones as well as targeted resources on these types of complex subjects. These tools will help take your understanding to the next level," the blog reads.