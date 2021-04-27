Desi Man's Request to 'Reset Gmail Password' on Sundar Pichai's Covid Relief Tweet Goes Viral

Losing access to your emails is no joke so when Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced help to India, in order to better fight the ongoing healthcare emergency owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, a man purportedly from Tamil Nadu decided to take up his Gmail queries to the highest authority. On Monday, Sundar Pichai said that Google and its teams were providing Rs 135 crores to UNICEF and GiveIndia in order to facilitate medical supplies, help organizations that are supporting high-risk communities, and grant help to spread critical information. This comes at a time when India has been recording over 3 lakh cases for the past 6 days.

Mr Pichai was praised widely by netizens from India for stepping up for the country and coming forth with a noble initiative. However, a Twitter user by the handle @Madhan67966174, responding to Google CEO’s tweet, wanted the chief to help troubleshoot their Gmail login issue.

“Hello sir How are you. I need one help in my gmail id password I forgeted how to reset the password please help me(sic)," wrote the user.

Hello sirHow are youI need one help in my gmail id password I forgeted how to reset the password please help me— Madhan (@Madhan67966174) April 26, 2021

The man’s innocent yet polite query was widely shared on Twitter after a user @sagarcasm came across the response to Pichai’s tweet. A few laughs and rare giggles in times such as these followed.

Meanwhile, Pichai shared a blog post detailing the company’s efforts towards helping India overcome the grim situation. The blog post, signed by the company’s India head and VP, Sanjay Gupta, said that the Rs 135 crore funding includes two grants from Google.org, totaling Rs 20 crores. The first grant is to GiveIndia, in order to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second grant will go to UNICEF, which will help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, wherever it is needed the most in India. The grant also includes donations from ongoing employee giving campaign. The blog post said that so far, more than 900 Google employees have contributed towards Rs 3.7 crores for organisations supporting high-risk and marginalised countries.

“Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information," Pichai said in his tweet.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here