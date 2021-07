As the most troubled Olympics in modern history finally open in Tokyo on Friday, Google has found a cool way to keep users hooked to its offline T-Rex game, that has got an update. When a person finds themself irritated with no internet connectivity, they can now engage themself in the Olympic version of the Dino game, where the player hits into the Olympic torch and a new hidden mode gets activated from the mega sports. The game also lets a user now surf! However, not so easy as one may think.

While you too may struggle to cross the different levels of the game, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is too trying his level best to ace the game. Taking to social media, Pichai shared a grab of him failing to surf the high waves on the game. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, “Might need to work on my surfing skills". The picture showed his best score, 245.

Might need to work on my surfing skills chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

The picture soon went viral with netizens drawing some assurance from Pichai’s loss. Twitterati soon took to the post to express their opinion and likes about the new updated version of dino doing gymnastics to riding a horse. Many also shared the tricks of winning it!

@sundarpichai What about this approach?One line of code will bypass all the hurdles GOOGLE should hire me pic.twitter.com/no8tcMb8PE— Maan (@_abdur_rahman20) July 23, 2021

This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection I really enjoyed it!! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3— Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

oh ho..now it's way cooler pic.twitter.com/3M5l7Y7Sy5— Anil Loutombam (@Anilloutombam) July 23, 2021

I hope we do better pic.twitter.com/irVN0jVQFv— Pooja H M (@PoojaHM12) July 23, 2021

In the updated version, when a player hits the cactus, the dino is strangely awarded a gold medal and in place of the traditional ‘Game over’ message, a Japanese text is shown on the screen. It loosely translates to ‘Play again’.

The Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday, with Naomi Osaka being the bearer of the Olympic torch. She lit up the Olympic cauldron to officially open the Games. The Tokyo Games were declared open by IOC president Thomas Bach and the Emperor of Japan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here