Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reveals He Doesn't Own Any Cryptocurrency

Google and parent company Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, believes that not the metaverse, but the humble search bar, which through the years has remained constant, is the way to the future of the Internet. “I feel fortunate our mission is timeless," Pichai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “There’s more need to organize information than ever before." Unlike its competitors, Microsoft and Facebook(now Meta) the future, Pichai believes isn’t based in virtual reality, but in AI. “I’ve always been excited about the future of immersive computing," he said. “This doesn’t belong to any company. This is the evolution of the internet," reported Bloomberg. Google had earlier taken several approaches at virtual and augmented reality products, with limited success.

In the interview, Pichai also revealed something else: He does not own any cryptocurrency. “I wish I did,” he said. “I’ve dabbled in it, you know, in and out.”

Pichai in 2018 had once revealed that his (then 11-year-old) son was mining for Ethereum on the family’s home PC. At a New York Times DealBook conference, he revealed that, “Last week I was at dinner with my son and I was talking about something about Bitcoin and my son clarified what I was talking about was Ethereum, which is slightly different," Pichai explains. “He’s 11 years old. And he told me he’s mining it." Google’s CEO was asked if he had a server in his home to assist in his son’s mining efforts, to which he explained his family only had a simple computer, but it was one that Pichai built himself.

Sundar Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in many ways personalizes to every Indian that dreams do come true: Pichai currently heads Alphabet, the parent company of Google. While Sundar Pichai is one of the tech giants in the world right now, that’s not he started. Pichai in June 2020 recounted the challenges he faced when he left India for the US to pursue a course at Stanford University 27 years ago. “My father spent the equivalent of a year’s salary on my plane ticket to the U.S. so I could attend Stanford. It was my first time ever on a plane," Pichai said, adding that when he eventually landed in California, things were not as he had imagined.

Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, holds a master’s degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome, which grew to become the world’s most popular internet browser.

