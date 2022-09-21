Google CEO Sundar Pichai Wins Award For Supporting Ukrainian Refugees During War

Google boss Sundar Pichai has been honoured with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award for efforts in helping refugees during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sharing the moments from the award ceremony, Pichai, in a tweet, wrote, “Many thanks to the Atlantic Council for this honour. Proud of Google's work to support the people of Ukraine and refugees around the world, and congratulations to all of this year's honourees.”

The post shows a video of Pichai while accepting the award. “Since 2015, Google has provided more than $45 million in grants and 30,000 hours of our employees time to help refugees,” Pichai says in the video.

Reminiscing about the time he immigrated to the United States, Pichai stated, “When I arrived, I was met with open-mindedness, tolerance, and acceptance, all of which helped ease my path.”

Pichai was presented with the award for leading Google’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company’s commitment to supporting the refugees and those displaced due to the conflict is what became the centre of Pichai's nomination for the prestigious award. The Google CEO was presented the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award by Professor Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Along with Pichai, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, Finland Presindent Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Forest Whitaker were also honoured at the award ceremony in New York on September 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Frederick Kempe, president and CEO, Atlantic Council, said, “The concept of global citizenship takes on new importance and urgency as we’ve passed through a period of the pandemic, Putin’s war in Ukraine and a host of other challenges and opportunities around the world.” He added, “By shining a light on these remarkable individuals, we hope to draw attention to their leadership as well as inspire others’ contributions to shaping a better global future.”

The event also paid tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, who was honoured with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award in 2016.

