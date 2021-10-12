Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Morning Routine is Approved By All Desi Parents

If you’ve grown up in a desi household, no matter where across the world, you would have heard the golden advice parents give to kids for a successful life: wake up early. Sometimes, this golden advice is coupled with other things: Go for a morning walk, eat fruits, stop being on your phone so much. Desi parents give, and follow this advice themselves too, religiously, and often are awake early in the morning following their ‘routine’ which often consists of reading newspapers and reclining on a chair drinking chai. Almost like core culture, this tradition of ‘if you wake up early in the morning, all your problems will go away’ attitude is passed down across generations of desis - and turns out, even Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai seems to follow a certain morning routine very similar to it.

In a 2016 interview with Recode, when Pichai was heading Google, he’d spoken about his morning routine. Here’s a glimpse in order of what it looks like: Pichai also focuses on waking up early. Pichai revealed in the interview that he likes a jump start to his day which is early, but not too early with 6:30 to 7 a.m every morning.

He then follows it up with reading a physical paper, which too, is still common in most Indian households. He adds that his choice of paper is either The Wall Street Journal and sometimes he reads the New York Times online.

In the interview, Pichai had mentioned that because he grew up in India and the habit of doing this morning routine still stuck with him even years later, and also includes drinking chai. His breakfast too is one very typically found in Indian households when you’re unsure of what to make: toast, omelette and tea. He mentioned that he doesn’t work out in the morning itself, but tries to find some time for it later in the day. He also summed his morning by saying, “I’m not a morning person, so I need time with my paper and my tea to wake up and kind of get going."

Sundar Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in many ways personalizes to every Indian that dreams do come true: Pichai currently heads Alphabet, the parent company of Google. While Sundar Pichai is one of the tech giants in the world right now, that’s not he started. Pichai in June 2020 recounted the challenges he faced when he left India for the US to pursue a course at Stanford University 27 years ago. “My father spent the equivalent of a year’s salary on my plane ticket to the U.S. so I could attend Stanford. It was my first time ever on a plane," Pichai said, adding that when he eventually landed in California, things were not as he had imagined.

Pichai, who grew up in Chennai and studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, holds a master’s degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome, which grew to become the world’s most popular internet browser.

