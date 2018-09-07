GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Google Chrome's 'No Internet' Dinosaur Gets a Birthday Party Hat for Turning Ten

404 Page Not Found has a new update.

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 7, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Chrome's 'No Internet' Dinosaur Gets a Birthday Party Hat for Turning Ten
404 Page Not Found has a new update.
Loading...
You know how frustrating it is when you open up chrome, type a website link, hit enter and then suddenly - 'there is no Internet connection?' Or when you're a few articles deep and click an interesting link and it opens onto - 'check your Internet connection'?

We all know that sinking feeling. But, for some, the little dinosaur that appears on screen any time this happens on Google makes the experience a little better.

This Google dinosaur has been a reassuring friend in tough times, those nights when the damn internet just won't connect. One can play the dinosaur game to distract themselves from the soul-crushing FOMO that keeps them glued to that laptop screen all day an night. The little digital dino jumps and crosses obstacles, just to keep us from getting bored.

So, when our dinosaur friend turned ten-years-old this week, Google decided to have some fun!

The Page 404: Not found, has a new easter egg - and it is a tiny hat for the dinosaur.

This feature is only available till the end of September, but Twitter is loving it.





It also prompted people to start beating a certain user's high score.











And also told us of something which may be news to us all.




Monster, indeed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...