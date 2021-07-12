Google Earth Shows Solar Panels Forming Massive 'X' at SpaceX HQ

American billionaire and founder of the aerospace manufacturer, space transportation services and communications company SpaceX, Elon Musk dabbles in many things — from memes, cryptocurrency, to modern engineering. However, it has now been pointed out that Musk also shares an interest in planting easter eggs that only a few shrewd observers could find. A recent tweet shared by a user who goes by the name Franks and Beans @WhatsupFranks shows how the headquarters of SpaceX at Hawthorne, California, United States have a giant easter egg only visible through satellite image. On Saturday, Franks and Beans shared a Google satellite image on Twitter that showed how the solar panels at SpaceX headquarters were arranged in an X shape. Captioning the picture, he exclaimed, “Oh my God, how did I not see this." He further mentioned how the solar panels were arranged in the shape of an X at SpaceX headquarters.

😲 Hay una 'X' en el techo del cuartel general de @SpaceX en Hawthorne, California, formada por los paneles solares. pic.twitter.com/PFxDdKLJqc— Space Nøsey (@SpaceNosey) July 11, 2021

As the tweet circulated around the microblogging site, it also caught the attention of Musk who tapped on the heart icon. The tweet has now been liked by over 42.6k users and retweeted by 1.8k Twitter users. Surrounding the X-shape, there was a random arrangement of solar panels that also suggested the presence of a larger QR Code that could be scanned from space, as one user observed, “Am I the only one that sees a QR code here.”

Omg how did I not see this. Solar panels in the shape of an “X” at SpaceX headquarters. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/a0uLVHcA8y— Franks&Beans (@WhatsupFranks) July 10, 2021

Some users compared the X marking to that of a typical treasure hunt map where the symbol represented the presence of something significant, while some compared the X mark as the treasure and SpaceX as the “pirates.”

Another user pointed out how the tech icon never fails to surprise his fans and followers with his quirks. Some users suggested that it would have been better if the space left to create the X symbol was also filled with solar panels to produce more energy. As one user retweeted, “Wouldn’t it have been more responsible to fill in that X with more solar panels?”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here