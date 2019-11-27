Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan

Internet search engine Google has thrown up some interesting and amusing searches over the years, but this one certainly takes the cake. Look for the capital of 'Khalistan' and Google comes up with word 'Lahore', which is the capital of Punjab province of Pakistan.

The results also highlight Sikh insignia 'Khanda' on blue and yellow background.

A Twitter user tagged a screenshot of the search engine result and wrote: "#Pakistan is for sure shocked to see #Lahore as the capital of #Khalistan on Google. #Khalistanis, this could be true on ground too."

One remarked, "Congratulations to all those demanding #Khalistan. Google says your country's capital is #Lahore #Pakistan...Leave #India alone now."

One user wrote: "I do not oppose the idea of #Khalistan. I oppose the immoral advantage taken by #Pakistan-backed #SFJ in the name of #Khalistan to strike against #India.

"Practically, it's #Pakistan whom we should be demanding #Khalistan as it comprises more than 50 per cent of it."

One Twitter user commented: "If they (#Pakistan establishment) are ready to make #Khalistan in their country and make #Lahore its capital, then let it (be), at least it's not in #India."

She explained: "Google results are based on certain key words, which indicate that a majority of people must be talking about making #Lahore the 'capital of #Khalistan.'"

#Pakistan, which has been denying any kind of support for #Khalistan movement, is in for a shock, a simple Google search for ‘capital of Khalistan’ comes up with #Lahore.Results also highlights Sikh insignia Khanda on blue & saffron-coloured background- separatist Khalistan flag pic.twitter.com/k8RUF15P7y — JammuKashmir5 (@JammuKashmir5) November 27, 2019

Google: Lahore is the capital of Khalistan. Well done Mr. Prime Minister of Pakistan. You made my day. I Wellcome your decision to make Lahore capital of Khalistan by separating it from Pakistan including KPK, Sindh, Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/34h4PaRfYC — How_Dare_U (@LiiTLLe) November 27, 2019

This Sikh Empire had its capital in Lahore, Pakistan.The Khalistan movement is a Sikh nationalist movement that wants to create an independent state for Sikh people inside the current North-western Republic of India and a major part inside Pakistan. #PastTense #Khalistan pic.twitter.com/tT2WutjIo6 — Vinayak Mane (@vinayakmane05) November 27, 2019

In the past, Pakistan has been accused by India of fanning Khalistan movement in Indian Punjab in the 80s and 90s. It also harboured many Sikh militants who were trained in extremism or had fled action by security forces.

