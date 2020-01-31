Google Has Created Digital Models of UNESCO Sites to Track Effects of Climate Change on Them
Complementing these exhibits are stories outlining what can be done to combat the crisis and conserve these historical sites and, therefore, human history.
Image credits: AFP.
As a call to action on climate reform, Google has created digital exhibits, models, and tours of over 50 historical sites across the world to document how they've been affected by climate change.
To encourage the world to take action against the climate crisis, Google launched Heritage of the Edge on Wednesday, a collection of more than 50 online exhibits, 3D models, Street View tours and interviews or about historical places touched by climate change. The selected areas, items and buildings have been chosen as a result of their national, spiritual or cultural significance.
Around the world, cultural heritage sites are being affected by climate change. In partnership with @CyArk, @ICOMOS, @AKUGlobal, @googlearts is working to digitally preserve them. Explore five of these UNESCO World Heritage Sites → https://t.co/8wCpezPTTE #HeritageontheEdge pic.twitter.com/G6anJQFS1W— Google (@Google) January 29, 2020
This online experience, which resulted from a collaboration between CyArk -- a nonprofit digital archivist of heritage sites -- and Google Arts & Culture, brings users to places like Easter Island to view the region's iconic statues, Bangladesh to see the city of Bagerhat and Scotland to explore the Edinburgh Castle so that they can experience each one's "stories of loss, but also of hope and resilience."
The Heritage of the Edge experience is available now for exploration.
