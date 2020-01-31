Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Google Has Created Digital Models of UNESCO Sites to Track Effects of Climate Change on Them

Complementing these exhibits are stories outlining what can be done to combat the crisis and conserve these historical sites and, therefore, human history.

AFP

Updated:January 31, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Has Created Digital Models of UNESCO Sites to Track Effects of Climate Change on Them
Image credits: AFP.

As a call to action on climate reform, Google has created digital exhibits, models, and tours of over 50 historical sites across the world to document how they've been affected by climate change.

To encourage the world to take action against the climate crisis, Google launched Heritage of the Edge on Wednesday, a collection of more than 50 online exhibits, 3D models, Street View tours and interviews or about historical places touched by climate change. The selected areas, items and buildings have been chosen as a result of their national, spiritual or cultural significance.

This online experience, which resulted from a collaboration between CyArk -- a nonprofit digital archivist of heritage sites -- and Google Arts & Culture, brings users to places like Easter Island to view the region's iconic statues, Bangladesh to see the city of Bagerhat and Scotland to explore the Edinburgh Castle so that they can experience each one's "stories of loss, but also of hope and resilience."

Complementing these exhibits are stories outlining what can be done to combat the crisis and conserve these historical sites and, therefore, human history.

The Heritage of the Edge experience is available now for exploration.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram