Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai from Dil Chahta Hai to all the singles this V-Day.
The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai from Dil Chahta Hai to all the singles this V-Day.
If you're single on Valentine's Day, chances are you're going to spend the day doing what you do all year round - wake up, head off to work, come back and tuck yourself in for some Netflix 'n' chill. However, if you've been experiencing some major FOMO (fear of missing out) with the start of Valentine's Week, that's okay too!
Social media is buzzing with single memes already, and Google India decided to join the bandwagon. Because, why not? The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai from Dil Chahta Hai to all the singles this V-Day.
Valentine’s Day alentine’s Day lentine’s Day entine’s Day ntine’s Day tine’s Day ine’s Day ne’s Day e’s Day s Day Day ay y @YouTubeIndia recommends: Tanhaaai— Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 5, 2020
This is how Twitter reacted:
Now please don't ask 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/ZXCp6MA2IT— Chacha Shah (@dilsem0di) February 5, 2020
Apna time aayegaApna time aayegApna time aayeApna time aayApna time aaApna time aApna timeApna timApna tiApna tApna ApnApA--GGhGhaGhanGhantGhantaGhanta aGhanta aaGhanta aayGhanta aayeGhanta aayegGhanta aayegaForever Single 💔😭— Abhishek Raj Ravi (@arrbxr) February 5, 2020
Already i have lot's of Tanhaai How much more to take @YouTubeIndia— Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) February 5, 2020
Akhir ka koi toh hamare dard ko samajhta hai #tanhaaaai— #POCOFAN#REHAN (@REHA_N_16) February 5, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Coronavirus Likely to Disrupt Smartphone Industry Globally, Says Qualcomm