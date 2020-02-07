Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day

The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai from Dil Chahta Hai to all the singles this V-Day.

News18.com

February 7, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai from Dil Chahta Hai to all the singles this V-Day.

If you're single on Valentine's Day, chances are you're going to spend the day doing what you do all year round - wake up, head off to work, come back and tuck yourself in for some Netflix 'n' chill. However, if you've been experiencing some major FOMO (fear of missing out) with the start of Valentine's Week, that's okay too!

Social media is buzzing with single memes already, and Google India decided to join the bandwagon. Because, why not? The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai from Dil Chahta Hai to all the singles this V-Day.

This is how Twitter reacted:

