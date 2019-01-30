Google India 'Really Really' Wants To Know Why Indian Users Keep Asking To Marry Google Assistant
Google India "really really really" wanted to know why so many of its users kept asking to marry Google Assistant.
Google India "really really really" wanted to know why so many of its users kept asking to marry Google Assistant.
really" meme format starts picking up on social media, your favorite Twitter handles of companies like Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin, and One Plus, among others shared posts on social media while using the same meme format, wanting to "Really, really" know something.
Google India also followed this and took to Twitter, wanting to "really really really" know why Indian user wanted to marry Google Assistant?
The reason for this would probably be several people swiping up on their Google Assistant and asking, "Will you marry me?"
We— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019
Weird trend? Or a genuine question? Do the people who ask this question actually want to marry the Google AI?
Indian Twitterati obliged with responses.
Coz you don't get us Google Girlfriend.— Savage (@CutestFunniest) January 28, 2019
I— STAЯK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019
Hehe... im getting married pic.twitter.com/TzX6tUm11V— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 28, 2019
Single be like pic.twitter.com/xsCzclaVsh— jerri (@_ijerri) January 28, 2019
People who do not have any logic behind this question be like: pic.twitter.com/7pS9D9L7S1— Dhruv Metkar (@dhruvmetkar) January 28, 2019
You— Prateek Phoenix (@hackertronix) January 29, 2019
.@GoogleIndia I just asked my Google Home in a low voice— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) January 29, 2019
"Will you marry me?"
And "she" replied, "I am already in a commited relationship as your assistant"
My wife seems to have overheard part of this conversation from another room and I think I am now in big trouble !! pic.twitter.com/KXEbwr74Sq
because, it can't friendzone me.— Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) January 28, 2019
Some went back and asked Google some unanswered questions as well.
I— Akanksha Srivastava (@AkankshaSri_) January 28, 2019
Also, as it turns out, some people also mess up their Google Search bar and assume it's Google Assistant. These are some of the most other related queries to people Googling, "Will you marry me?"
What other bizarre things have you asked your Google Assistant?
