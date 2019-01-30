LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Google India 'Really Really' Wants To Know Why Indian Users Keep Asking To Marry Google Assistant

Google India "really really really" wanted to know why so many of its users kept asking to marry Google Assistant.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 30, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
"Google, can you map my fastest route to the destination?" and "Hey Google, what's the gravitational pull of the moon?" may be among the usual questions you ask your Google Assistant, but have you ever asked your Google Assistant to marry you? Turns out, Indian users have.

As the "really,
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really" meme format starts picking up on social media, your favorite Twitter handles of companies like Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin, and One Plus, among others shared posts on social media while using the same meme format, wanting to "Really, really" know something.

Google India also followed this and took to Twitter, wanting to "really really really" know why Indian user wanted to marry Google Assistant?

The reason for this would probably be several people swiping up on their Google Assistant and asking, "Will you marry me?"




Weird trend? Or a genuine question? Do the people who ask this question actually want to marry the Google AI?

Indian Twitterati obliged with responses.

























Some went back and asked Google some unanswered questions as well.




Also, as it turns out, some people also mess up their Google Search bar and assume it's Google Assistant. These are some of the most other related queries to people Googling, "Will you marry me?"



What other bizarre things have you asked your Google Assistant?

