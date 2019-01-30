Google India 'Really Really' Wants To Know Why Indian Users Keep Asking To Marry Google Assistant

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

Coz you don't get us Google Girlfriend. — Savage (@CutestFunniest) January 28, 2019

I

am

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us. — STAЯK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019

People who do not have any logic behind this question be like: pic.twitter.com/7pS9D9L7S1 — Dhruv Metkar (@dhruvmetkar) January 28, 2019

You

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

Haven't yet witnessed the peak Indian "tharak" yet.. — Prateek Phoenix (@hackertronix) January 29, 2019

.@GoogleIndia I just asked my Google Home in a low voice

"Will you marry me?"



And "she" replied, "I am already in a commited relationship as your assistant"



My wife seems to have overheard part of this conversation from another room and I think I am now in big trouble !! pic.twitter.com/KXEbwr74Sq — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) January 29, 2019

because, it can’t friendzone me. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) January 28, 2019

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why Google keeps asking me my location. — Akanksha Srivastava (@AkankshaSri_) January 28, 2019

"Google, can you map my fastest route to the destination?" and "Hey Google, what's the gravitational pull of the moon?" may be among the usual questions you ask your Google Assistant, but have you ever asked your Google Assistant to marry you? Turns out, Indian users have.As the "really,reallyreallyreallyreallyreallyreallyreallyreally" meme format starts picking up on social media, your favorite Twitter handles of companies like Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin, and One Plus, among others shared posts on social media while using the same meme format, wanting to "Really, really" know something.Google India also followed this and took to Twitter, wanting to "really really really" know why Indian user wanted to marry Google Assistant?The reason for this would probably be several people swiping up on their Google Assistant and asking, "Will you marry me?"Weird trend? Or a genuine question? Do the people who ask this question actually want to marry the Google AI?Indian Twitterati obliged with responses.Some went back and asked Google some unanswered questions as well.Also, as it turns out, some people also mess up their Google Search bar and assume it's Google Assistant. These are some of the most other related queries to people Googling, "Will you marry me?"What other bizarre things have you asked your Google Assistant?