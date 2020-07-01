Google is Hosting a Virtual Summer Camp for Children to Get Creative During Pandemic

In a relief to kids amid this summer and pandemic, Google is now making up for the all the lost fun by hosting Camp Google 2020.

The California-based tech giant aims to make the campaign informative and fun by offering a bunch of activities for children to enjoy from home.

The camp will commence from July 1 and it will offer five different activities and assignments to the children. The final date of submission of the assignment will be July 27. The entire initiative will be conducted through a dedicated website that reads: Let your kid make the most of this summer. It will share exciting and innovative assignments to help them explore skills such as painting, writing, storytelling, arts & crafts, coding and cooking.

Google says that these assignments have been carefully designed by a team of creative experts and YouTubers, and it will "help spark creativity and curiosity, in the kids". The camp will also include internet safety tips ensuring that they grow up to be responsible digital citizens.

However, one doesn't need to register separately for the Camp as all submissions will be linked with one email ID. Here, children can also win an opportunity to attend a masterclass with YouTubers.

The first assignment has already been released by Camp 2020: Explore the Waters of India with Google Earth.

Here, all will be "aboard the learning boat for a cruise along the waters of India".

"This assignment aims to teach you more about these magnificent water bodies and the important roles they play in our lives. You will then paint your own work of art which brings alive the message of conserving water," the description of the assignment reads.



