Google Map Captures Only One Foot in Photo, Reddit Users Have a Good Laugh

In today’s world, Google is much more than a search engine. People consult Google for any information, and Google Maps is one of the many features created for the convenience of people. Google Maps is known to accurately show the location of the place you want to go to. However, a user on Reddit was stunned when he saw that leg visible on the road in the picture he had taken.

The photo, which has been taken through Google Maps, shows a single foot walking through a beach, clad in slippers. In the spooky picture, only the foot is visible, but the rest of the body is completely missing. The picture has come under a lot of discussion on Reddit.

The photo was taken by a Reddit user ‘helloalola’. While some people are left in splits seeing the picture, others found it borderline creepy and bizarre. People are leaving funny comments underneath the photo.

One person wrote that only a foot had come down for a vacation by the seaside. Another one commented that the person whose picture this is must be missing his leg. But the funniest comment belonged to the one who wrote that perhaps the poor man could not afford to take the whole body for holidays.

However, this is not the first time that such a photo has been spotted on Google Maps. Such photos are often captured on Google Maps. This is often due to network issues. However, the results produced are so bizarre that people get a hearty laugh out of it. Truly, technology can spring the best laughs from time to time!

