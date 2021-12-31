Google Maps Asks Man to Drive Through a Tree

Technology has undoubtedly made our lives more convenient and productive. It has also made us extremely dependent on it. Therefore, it can be a sticky situation when there is a glitch. One such incident happened with a man in Ghana’s capital Accra. While using Google Maps, he went on a secluded route and got lost in the bushes. Moments later, he got an instruction from the app to drive into a tree.

The man named Alfredo was driving around and vehemently following the directions given by Google Maps, got lost and found himself lost in the bushes. After some time, the application directed him to turn left, towards a path that led to nowhere but a mango tree. The man was baffled beyond limits, to a point where he had to tweet the incident.

Sharing the incident, Alfredo wrote, “Not Google maps leading us into the bush and having the audacity to say ‘turn left.’ Into the mango tree?”

Not Google maps leading us into the bush and having the audacity to say “turn left”. Into the mango tree?— Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) December 27, 2021

The tweet has garnered close to a 1000 likes and multiple retweets. The viral tweet sparked more such stories from netizens. Users poured their stories of blunders and mishaps triggered by Google Maps in abundance.

One user shared how Google Maps took them on a top of a bridge above a water body and said ‘your destination is on the right, directing them towards the water.

Lmao, this thing take my friend and I to some bridge top and talk we "your destination is on the right" kwasia make we jump into the water or what? 😂😂 https://t.co/G9Zz7jSDrr— Kofi ahomasoɔ 24/7 💙 (@sirmike_io) December 28, 2021

One user ended up in the bushes after missing a turn.

Omgg this was me yesterday when I missed my turn and ended up in the bushes😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/VJErsA0akg— AG (@Ayee_itsTray) December 28, 2021

One user wrote, “This is so relatable.”

This is so relatable… https://t.co/DC3lqvPxRm— Eric Ebenezer Boham (Bezaleel) (@eboham) December 28, 2021

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

That's how my mum and I were going to Dodowa with Google maps and we end up using some unrelated roads to go😂😂😂. Since then I've never trusted google https://t.co/LLqaeqgMVQ— Daikie A👑 (@daaaaiikkiee) December 28, 2021

I experienced this Last week 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cF2S1Q8cpz— Papa Yaw (@anopa_waakye) December 27, 2021

The way i snorted 😂😂 https://t.co/HODqXlQb7c— Killer Queen (@naniee_x) December 27, 2021

Will never forget accepting a shorter route to Kpetoe via Sogakope. Beginning of road was tarred and all seemed well until the tarred portion ended and portions of road seemed like bush path/ tracks. Gone too far and it was getting late. Had to complete journey through the bush https://t.co/KP5lvbpKYl— Local Pig Farmer 🇬🇭 (@pkamoh) December 27, 2021

Google Maps told me to drive through someone’s compound in Bakoteh. https://t.co/8Yb2mRTahd— Kardi (@K_RDI) December 27, 2021

This is not the first time that such a blunder is witnessed due to Google Maps. In a bizarre turn of events, a groom in Indonesia ended up at the wrong wedding venue because of Google Maps and almost married the wrong woman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.