Google Maps Finds 40-year-old Message on the Great Wall Of China, It's about Mao

Google Maps, apart from being a tool, is a great entertainment source for some eagle-eyed users. Things ranging from cool to outright bizarre have been spotted on Google Maps. One such thing within this spectrum was recently shared on Reddit.

The user was casually eyeing the Great Wall of China when he spotted a message visible from the sky. What looks like stone engravings, the sighting surprised many on the internet. As per the photo shared on Reddit, the message was located amid thick bush plantations and is written in such huge letters, that it can reportedly be viewed from space.

The user also posted the coordinates (40.4499299, 116.5487750) of the place which can be entered on the Google Maps search bar. Along with the coordinates, the caption read, “What does it say?” Reddit users appeared in the comments with the answer. Apparently, the message is kind of a declaration by the nation highlighting their loyalty to the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong. The message, as confirmed by Reddit users, read, “Loyal to Chairman Mao,” or “My Loyalty Lies with Chairman Mao.”

Although the message managed to spark curiosity among internet users, the message, before this, has done the rounds on the internet roughly 8 years ago. The message that hones shades of propaganda once became the talk of the town when, Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, along with her two daughters, visited China and went to see the Great Wall of China in 2014.

The exclusive event was witnessed by a very few photographers, all of whom were forbidden to click pictures from tower 14 of the Great Wall. Had the photographers been able to, the shots would have featured the Obama family and the decades-old stone graving stating, “Loyalties to Chairman Mao.”

The message has been there for 40 years and with time, was covered with bushes. However, as per a report by Daily Mail, the government ordered a refurbishment of the site just before the country held the Summer Olympics in 2008.

