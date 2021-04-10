Google Maps Leads Indonesian Man to Wrong Wedding Venue, Nearly Ends up Marrying a Stranger

Every aspect of our life is now entangled with technology. And it is to an extent that we are completely dependent on it for several of our day-to-day chores. But sometimes relying too much on it can lead to hilarious instances like the one that took place in Indonesia. As it happened, a groom ended up at the wrong venue for his wedding. The glitch almost led to the man marrying a stranger after Google Maps led him to the wrong location. According to media reports, the goof-up happened as there were two ceremonies- a wedding and an engagement- happening in the same village on April 4.

The 27-year-old bride, Ulfa, told the media she was unaware of the mix-up as she was getting ready with her make-up artist. According to Malay Mail, the bride’s family welcomed the guests, offered refreshments from the journey and proceeded to exchange gifts. However, soon a member from the man’s family realised their mistake after a conversation between family members and luckily, a huge blunder was averted.

The man’s family apologised for the mix-up, stating that they were led to the venue by Google Maps before making their exit. The man’s wedding party was headed to his wedding venue located in Losari Hamlet of Pakis District in central Java, but the navigation app brought them to Jengkol Hamlet, located not far from Losari Hamlet.

An awkward video of the amusing incident has been doing rounds online showing the man’s family leaving carrying multiple gifts.

The hilarious mix up has left the internet in splits.

Talking to the media, Ulfa revealed her fiancé was from Ringinum Village, Kendal while the other man was from Pemalang, and her family later helped their group to reach the right location. Ulfa claims she was shocked to see unknown faces at her wedding as she didn’t know any of them.

