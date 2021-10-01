Google Maps User Spots Mystery Doorway, Sparks Speculations Over ‘Door To Hell’

Nowadays Google Maps has become a very helpful app for people. If you are stuck in any unknown place or a new city in any country across the globe you will need Google Maps for sure. The app will help you to find your location and guide you to your chosen address. However, Google Maps has surprised users times by finding unusual things. Many users on several occasions claimed to have spotted aliens and UFOs on Google Maps.

Now a person has shared a picture of a mysterious entrance built into a rock on Google Maps sparking speculations over the door to the other world. A user recently uploaded a picture of the doorway with a caption ‘entrance to….’ on social media platform Reddit. The photo showed the entrance carved out of a stone structure on a mountainside. As the photo drew the attention of netizens some wild theories about ‘door to hell’ gained steam.

Many users became curious to know the location of the doorway opening into a rock and where it leads to. There is no information about the exact location of the entrance as seen in the photo. Some users claimed that the structure is located in Turkey as such structures used to be seen in Derekoy in Kırklareli Province of the country. Another user claimed it’s located somewhere between Burdur and Denizli in Turkey. A few users also said it to be part of the ancient Greek civilization.

One Reddit user even called it the ‘door to hell’ while another user said it could be a ‘tomb or a burial site’.

Google Maps surprises people with its strange discoveries. Recently a user claimed to have discovered a mysterious nuke island. Later the pictures were removed from Google Maps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.