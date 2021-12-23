Google Maps User Spots Stealth Bomber Aircraft Over Crop Fields in Missouri

Time and again, Google Maps have showcased some of the rarest and unique images that have gone viral on social media. From a person excreting in public to UFO parked in Romania, many unique sights have been spotted on the mapping platform. Now in another startling discovery, a Reddit user has discovered a flying B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber aircraft on Google Maps. Shocked right? Yes, as reported by Tech Radar, a B-2 stealth bomber flying at a speed of 1,010km/h has been captured over the crop fields in Missouri, US. The image is, however, slightly blurred because of the bomber aircraft’s speed. Red, Green and Blue colours can also be spotted on the plane because that is how satellites capture the images. This frame was found by Redditor Hippowned.

However this is not the first time, a stealth bomber has been spotted on Google Maps. The aircraft had been previously seen parked on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base. Although the difference between the two is that this is the first time, a plane has been captured in the flight. An airliner was also spotted in 2017 flying over South Downs National Park in the UK. The plane displayed the same combination of colours- red, blue and green.

Google Maps have existed for 15 years, but the reason such unique things are being spotted now is because of the constant upgrades in its imagery.

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber

Now there will be a natural curiosity in your minds to know about B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers. These powerful aircraft are capable of penetrating very sophisticated air defence shields. The effectiveness of this aircraft can be gauged from the fact that it has achieved a reliability rate of 90 per cent after the first three years of service. They are fully capable of all-altitude attack missions up to 50,000 ft.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.