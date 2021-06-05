Google Meet Facing Technical Difficulties Has Students Bunking Online Classes With Memes

Popular video calling app, Google Meet caused thousands of users across the globe much trouble on Saturday morning. The application, which is used to conduct virtual meetings, classes, seminars and examinations more so due to the ongoing pandemic, has been facing a technical glutch since 7 am. The issue has now been flagged by several folks only as they struggle to join meetings through the given links. Many also reported that the meeting was crashing abruptly briefly after joining the meet link.

As users started facing a ‘technical error’ while joining the meeting, they took to Twitter to flag the issue. Scores of netizens also started a meme battle putting together their trouble of not having Google Meet working in the wee hours, at a time when working from home needs the virtual platform to run a lot of operations.

As per Down Detector, Google Meet started facing issues by 7 am on Saturday morning and still reports downtime for many across India. The majority of users on the video conferencing app faced difficulties while trying to join the meeting while others were unable to start a meeting altogether.

Source: Down Detector

However, students appeared to be quite excited and happy, because the glitch was their perfect excuse to miss that virtual classes.

#googlemeet server goes down Le students to Teacher pic.twitter.com/88m5YvymHm — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 5, 2021

#googlemeet Server down !Meanwhile in Parallel Universe pic.twitter.com/iC6K0l8zDg— N E H A (@Meravsahih) June 5, 2021

After seeing google meet is down Toppers to backenchers right now : #googlemeet pic.twitter.com/YFSvyduQdh — Sujal Bhandari (@SujalBhandari01) June 5, 2021

When #googlemeet server is down. Le me to the teachers pic.twitter.com/Edl6lr0QUs— Meme xD (@Meme__xD) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, people are still waiting for the issue to get resolved. According to reports, Google is yet to make any official statement about the server being down.

A few months back, Google announced a slew of updates for its virtual classroom platform Google Classroom and video conferencing platform Google Meet to improve online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced during the Learning with Google event, the software giant says that over 50 new features are coming across its education products that aim to enhance e-learning. Notably, Google is renaming G Suite for Education to Google Workspace for Education, similar to how it renamed G Suite to Google Workspace last year. The rehashed Google Workspace for Education essentially includes existing services like Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more with some tweaks.

Google also said that the free edition G Suite for Education would be renamed to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, while there are three new paid plans for institutes that require more powerful security tools and productivity features. These are namely Google Workspace for Education Standard, The Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus (formerly G Suite Enterprise for Education). The company adds that users with Google education plans won’t need to do anything, as changes will happen automatically. Google said it would contact impacted institutions in the coming weeks to discuss the storage options they might need.

