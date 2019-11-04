Google Pay Extends Diwali Offer as Users Continue Quest for the Elusive 'Rangoli' Stamp

"Do you have a rangoli?"

These were perhaps the most spoken words in India this festive season, thanks to Google Pay's Diwali offer to gift Rs 251 to users who could manage to collect all five stamps on the platform.

However, while some lucky ones managed to find all five stamps, including the "diya", "jhumka", "lantern", "flower" and "rangoli", the latter proved more elusive to find.

But before you slip into despair, Google Play has some good news as the search for the reticent "rangoli" may not be over just yet. In fact, the missing "rangoli" created such a craze that Google Play has now decided to extend the offer, which also includes a chance to win Rs 1 lakh cash prize, has been extended till November 11.

The best things about Diwali last even after Diwali: Mithai Gifts New clothes Oh and #StampsWaliDiwali is extended till 11th November #TheHuntContinues ✨ — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) November 1, 2019

What are Diwali stamps and how to get them?

The stamps are basically icons that appear on the Google Pay app whenever a user makes a transaction worth over Rs 33 or scans the special Diwali qr code on festive items.

Stamps can also be gifted to other users on Google Pay who can in turn gift the user a stamp in return. The idea is to keep playing the game until a user collects all five stamps. Despite attempts by users to find a pattern, Google Pay has clarified that the stamps are given at randomly and the only way to increase chances of collecting all the stamps was to continue using the digital wallet and make multiple transactions.

Users were thrilled at the extension of the offer with many still hoping to win the 1 lakh bumper prize or at least the guaranteed Rs 251 reward.

NOVEMBER 11th, my status on RANGOLI pic.twitter.com/D9TluzKv6G — VENKAT (@VENKAT67221512) November 1, 2019

Still waiting for that Rangoli pic.twitter.com/lEZlPeqq9Q — Pranav Katkar (@katkarpranav) November 1, 2019

However, many saw through the strategy to extend the offer as just another ploy to keep users engaged.

What is the use of extending.... You guys are anyway not giving the rangoli stamp....so its a full waste...@GooglePayIndia — Arnab podder (@Arnabpodder9) November 1, 2019

I'm not falling into the trap again!! — Gaums (@Gaumzi7) November 1, 2019

In fact, users were so desperate to find the "rangoli" that some even jokingly tried to threaten the platform into giving them a stamp.

BhaiI need a #RangoliStamp.Send it to me.Otherwise i will uninstall @GooglePayIndia app.My friends and family members will also uninstall it.Soch lo. Not a big deal for u. — राष्ट्रवादी ANKIT 🇮🇳 (@connect_ankit) November 1, 2019

Will anyone ever get the "rangoli" stamp? How long would Google Pay manage to keep the carrot dangling? In the absence of the "rangoli", questions remain at large.

