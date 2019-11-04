Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Google Pay Extends Diwali Offer as Users Continue Quest for the Elusive 'Rangoli' Stamp

'Do you have a rangoli?' were perhaps the most uttered words this Diwali season.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Pay Extends Diwali Offer as Users Continue Quest for the Elusive 'Rangoli' Stamp
Image credit: GPay/Reuters

"Do you have a rangoli?"

These were perhaps the most spoken words in India this festive season, thanks to Google Pay's Diwali offer to gift Rs 251 to users who could manage to collect all five stamps on the platform.

However, while some lucky ones managed to find all five stamps, including the "diya", "jhumka", "lantern", "flower" and "rangoli", the latter proved more elusive to find.

But before you slip into despair, Google Play has some good news as the search for the reticent "rangoli" may not be over just yet. In fact, the missing "rangoli" created such a craze that Google Play has now decided to extend the offer, which also includes a chance to win Rs 1 lakh cash prize, has been extended till November 11.

What are Diwali stamps and how to get them?

The stamps are basically icons that appear on the Google Pay app whenever a user makes a transaction worth over Rs 33 or scans the special Diwali qr code on festive items.

Stamps can also be gifted to other users on Google Pay who can in turn gift the user a stamp in return. The idea is to keep playing the game until a user collects all five stamps. Despite attempts by users to find a pattern, Google Pay has clarified that the stamps are given at randomly and the only way to increase chances of collecting all the stamps was to continue using the digital wallet and make multiple transactions.

Users were thrilled at the extension of the offer with many still hoping to win the 1 lakh bumper prize or at least the guaranteed Rs 251 reward.

However, many saw through the strategy to extend the offer as just another ploy to keep users engaged.

In fact, users were so desperate to find the "rangoli" that some even jokingly tried to threaten the platform into giving them a stamp.

Will anyone ever get the "rangoli" stamp? How long would Google Pay manage to keep the carrot dangling? In the absence of the "rangoli", questions remain at large.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram