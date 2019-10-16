Take the pledge to vote

Google Pixel 4 isn't Coming to India and Desi Fanboys are Upset With Sundar Pichai

Google Pixel 4 smartphones have a Soli sensor which uses a frequency that is currently not allowed for civilian use in India, as per the country's regulations.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 isn't Coming to India and Desi Fanboys are Upset With Sundar Pichai
In a yearly ritual, search engine giant Google hosted a Pixel event to showcase its new hardware products.

In the 2019 edition, Google announced a range of products including the new completely wire-free Pixel Buds, new Nest Mini and Nest Wi-Fi devices, and of course the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

But there's a bummer for loyal Pixel fans in India.

The latest member in its smartphone family, Pixel 4 devices aren't coming to India notably because the new Soli sensor - a radar that can detect hand gestures and improves on the in-built face unlock feature - uses 60GHz mmWave frequency which is currently not allowed for civilian use in India, as per the country's regulations.

Anticipating Pixel fans took over to Twitter and reached out to the Google chief Sundar Pichai directly to express their disappointment over the news. "Sad to hear it's not getting launched in India, disappointed. @Apple Thanks, for not discriminating. @Google @madebygoogle You lost a genuine customer and a Google fanboy," wrote a dejected Pixel fan.

Others simply vented their anger and dismay with rants and memes.

You can catch all the deets from the Google event here.

