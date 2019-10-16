Google Pixel 4 isn't Coming to India and Desi Fanboys are Upset With Sundar Pichai

In a yearly ritual, search engine giant Google hosted a Pixel event to showcase its new hardware products.

In the 2019 edition, Google announced a range of products including the new completely wire-free Pixel Buds, new Nest Mini and Nest Wi-Fi devices, and of course the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

But there's a bummer for loyal Pixel fans in India.

The latest member in its smartphone family, Pixel 4 devices aren't coming to India notably because the new Soli sensor - a radar that can detect hand gestures and improves on the in-built face unlock feature - uses 60GHz mmWave frequency which is currently not allowed for civilian use in India, as per the country's regulations.

Very excited to introduce our latest family of #MadebyGoogle hardware: Pixel 4, Nest Mini, Nest Wifi, Pixelbook Go & Pixel Buds - all designed to work together for a seamless, consistent experience, helping you whether you're at home or on the go. https://t.co/7hTYFAhDXl — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 15, 2019

Anticipating Pixel fans took over to Twitter and reached out to the Google chief Sundar Pichai directly to express their disappointment over the news. "Sad to hear it's not getting launched in India, disappointed. @Apple Thanks, for not discriminating. @Google @madebygoogle You lost a genuine customer and a Google fanboy," wrote a dejected Pixel fan.

@sundarpichai , I am an ardent follow of Pixel series... Was eagerly waiting for Pixel 4 XL launch. Disappointed to know it won't be launched in India. My Pixel 3 XL broke few days back. I still didn't change it. Was waiting for 4 XL. Please Help. A Pixel series fan. — Devang Chorge (@DevangGenie) October 15, 2019

I didn't order an iPhone 11 pro,as I am a pixel fan and waited for Google pixel 4.Sad to hear it's not getting launched in India, disappointed.@Apple Thanks,for not discriminating.@Google @madebygoogle You lost a genuine customer and a Google fanboy. — Shekkhar Dalmmia (@ShekkharDalmmia) October 15, 2019

It is really sad to see your company ignore a large market like India with 1/7 of the worlds population. Your intent in not finding alternatives shows the lopsided importance you attach to the West despite claiming a widespread seamless experience for all. — Veeraj S Khokale (@veerajskhokale) October 15, 2019

It's ridiculous to not launch the phone in India. Been a Nexus/Pixel user from the time phones are available in India. Have a Pixel 3XL. What am i suppose to do now? Switch to another brand? — Gaurav Seth (@gseth83) October 15, 2019

pixel 4 not launching in india Are you even an Indian 😡 i thought google will start bringing products in india now because of you but India is also not in the starting list of countries for google stadia 😪 — Abhay Punia 🇮🇳 (@AbhayAvni) October 15, 2019

Others simply vented their anger and dismay with rants and memes.

After watching google event I dropped my iphone I decided to get pixel 4 its just incredibly awsome but when i came to know its not coming to india its like someone shot me point blank I want pixel 4 in india @Apple @Google — abhijeet rajput (@Maxblazee) October 16, 2019

Google : We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India Meanwhile Indian's reaction : #Pixel4 #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/dc9y5xao1q — Common Man (@freaky_guy55) October 15, 2019

Google : The Pixel 4 will not be launched in India Indian influencers who used to get free Pixel device from Google : pic.twitter.com/J23ajIfbao — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 15, 2019

Even if you get your pixel into India via USA. Motion sense won't work. You've to do so with just the camera. Wonder if it would affect the face id since it also works partly with motion sense. It's all messed up. pic.twitter.com/knrbGwcBI7 — Agila ulaga super star (@madhusudhananj) October 15, 2019

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL not coming to India confirmed, due to Project Soli pic.twitter.com/1ShnB1SCut — Insane In Membrane® (@iOldMonk) October 15, 2019

Pixel 4 rant - No ultrawide - Only 6GB RAM - 2800mAh battery on regular - no Dual SIM - no 4K 24p/60p - huge front bezel - no high quality storage - not coming to India Personally I'm glad it's not coming to India — Kaustubh Debnath (@kdcloudy) October 15, 2019

You can catch all the deets from the Google event here.

