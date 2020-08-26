Google Puts Viral Spin on 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' to Raise Awareness about Masks

Remember the all-time favourite nursery rhyme, 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star?' And it's back with a covid twist.

Google has released a 'mask song' following the tune of 'Twinkle Twinkle' to emphasise on the need to wear masks whenever you step out.

Every time you say "Hey Google" to your Android phone's AI Assistance, the song plays and it goes something like this:

"When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny-weeny task.

It helps keep us safe and sound, health and care all around.

On your mouth and on your nose, good to cover both of those."

Taking to social media, Google said, "Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, "#HeyGoogle, sing the mask song” to learn the new song."

The viral video drew a lot of accolades from netizens who praised Google for such an adorable initiative to spread awareness.

A must have new poem...to be learned..not only by the children..but by the people of all ages. But @Google I would like to take it as a poem.. not as a song 😉 https://t.co/3WaSFu9agk — Sandhya (@san9dhya) August 25, 2020

In India, various State Police forces are using a different techniques to spread awareness and inform people about the precautionary measures that need to be taken in order to prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Previously, Assam police came up with a graphic, which is basically a still from the popular Hollywood film The Mask. Adding a twist to the poster the Assam Police had put a mask, on the face of the character most likely to make people aware of the importance of wearing it when they step out. The text on the poster reads, “Wear The Mask” and also has the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

Following similar steps, in an innovative Twitter post, the Pune Police shared a photo of people without face masks, calling it a dangerous image and a threat to the public.