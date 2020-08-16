BUZZ

Google Responds to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Retirement Announcement in the Most Google Way

MS Dhoni (Photo Credit: @UpYoddha).

A void difficult to fill, search engine giant Google also joined the hordes of Dhoni fans and paid a fitting farewell to the man whose replacement is hard to find, even if one 'Googled' it.

  August 16, 2020
There exists only one Mahendra Singh Dhoni so when the former Indian captain and celebrated cricketer announced his retirement from the sport, fans were bound to get emotional.

From colleagues to loyal followers of the game, social media on Saturday was flooded with messages of gratitude towards 39-year-old Dhoni who took the Indian cricket to glorious heights never achieved before and firmly grabbed the spot of one of most successful captains the nation has witnessed.

A void difficult to fill, search engine giant Google also joined the hordes of Mahi fans and paid a fitting farewell to the man whose replacement is hard to find, even if one Googled it.

Also Read: Dhoni's Debut Run-out to World Cup Run-out: Celebrating MSD Who Was Never 'Short' of Brilliance

The unique gesture by Google was appreciated by Mahi fans.

But this isn't the end.

"Thala" fans will get to see Dhoni in action, perhaps one last time. MSD will be back on the twenty-two yards, donning the yellow jersey later this year, and lead Chennai Super Kings into battle in the upcoming IPL in UAE.

CSK will be the eying the fourth tournament win, and who better to bring the glory than Mahi himself.

