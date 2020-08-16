Google Responds to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Retirement Announcement in the Most Google Way

There exists only one Mahendra Singh Dhoni so when the former Indian captain and celebrated cricketer announced his retirement from the sport, fans were bound to get emotional.

From colleagues to loyal followers of the game, social media on Saturday was flooded with messages of gratitude towards 39-year-old Dhoni who took the Indian cricket to glorious heights never achieved before and firmly grabbed the spot of one of most successful captains the nation has witnessed.

A void difficult to fill, search engine giant Google also joined the hordes of Mahi fans and paid a fitting farewell to the man whose replacement is hard to find, even if one Googled it.

We can try ing, but there isn't going to be anyone like you @msdhoni. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 16, 2020

The unique gesture by Google was appreciated by Mahi fans.

keep trying I m sure @GoogleIndia can not find anyone like @msdhoni. — Nileshwar (@NeilPaul19) August 16, 2020

Ohh GOOGLE!,You just made my day... there's only one MAHI..our CAPTAIN forever..#DhoniRetirment #Dhoniforever — Bhargav (@BhargavSandilya) August 16, 2020

404 error only coming as a result — Ajith Kumar (@Ajith2077) August 16, 2020

No one can replace his place — Rengavijay (@Rengavijay3) August 16, 2020

We can't explain our feelings — गोविन्द स्वरुप मिश्रा (@govindswaroop) August 16, 2020

D - DaredevilH - HonestyO - OriginalN - No One like himI - IncredibleI never thought his retirement would make me cry...We love you ms dhoni ❤️❤️ — Utkarsh उत्कर्ष Sharma (@utkarsh81222729) August 16, 2020

But this isn't the end.

"Thala" fans will get to see Dhoni in action, perhaps one last time. MSD will be back on the twenty-two yards, donning the yellow jersey later this year, and lead Chennai Super Kings into battle in the upcoming IPL in UAE.

CSK will be the eying the fourth tournament win, and who better to bring the glory than Mahi himself.