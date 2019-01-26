English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Shayari: Man's Complaint to Maps Service About Wrong Turn Gets Just the Right Response on Twitter
While Google Maps is an extraordinarily handy feature for your handheld devices and is almost scarily accurate, the people who use, who are only human after all, can occasionally misunderstand the app’s directions.
An image for representation.
Google is everywhere. And if you don’t believe us, you can Google the fact and check yourself. From facilitating our communications to providing us with any information to streaming endless hours of entertainment to showing us the way to where we need to go, Google does it all. But, even the digital lifeline isn’t always infallible.
A recent Twitter exchange between an annoyed user of its Maps service and the tech giant’s official handle recently caught the attention of the internet, quickly going viral across a digital India.
While Google Maps is an extraordinarily handy feature for your handheld devices and is almost scarily accurate, the people who use, who are only human after all, can occasionally misunderstand the app’s directions. One of the most common of these mistakes is when on approaching flyovers, you can get confused about whether you have to ascend them or continue along the side roads that usually flank them.
That’s exactly what happened to Twitter user Kartik Arora, who ended up taking the wrong route and ended up having to take a rather long U-turn to get back on the right path. He expressed his annoyance in a tweet, tagging the company’s handle.
Having made similar mistakes, tweeple quickly chimed in, narrating their wrong turn stories, and the tweet soon went viral. The people at Google quickly came to find out (they ARE everywhere, you know) and the Google India handle replied to Arora’s complaint in a rather novel, but entirely desi, manner: in the form of verse.
The response proved highly popular among Twitter-folk and Google’s shayari was much appreciated. Now we just have to wait for the Shayari app, you know it’s coming.
That’s exactly what happened to Twitter user Kartik Arora, who ended up taking the wrong route and ended up having to take a rather long U-turn to get back on the right path. He expressed his annoyance in a tweet, tagging the company’s handle.
Dear @Google— Kartik Arora (@notkartHik) January 22, 2019
Itne badhiya maps banaye, chota sa feature aur daal dete ki saaf saaf bolde flyover par chadhna hai ya neeche se jaana hai. 5 inch ke screen par aadhe milimetre ka deflection Kahan se dekhe aadmi?
Yours Truly,
2km aage se U Turn leta hua aadmi
Having made similar mistakes, tweeple quickly chimed in, narrating their wrong turn stories, and the tweet soon went viral. The people at Google quickly came to find out (they ARE everywhere, you know) and the Google India handle replied to Arora’s complaint in a rather novel, but entirely desi, manner: in the form of verse.
Shukar manate hain aap jaise users ka, jo humein sahi raah dikhaate hain. Behtar bante jaane ka yeh safar rukega nahin, mere humsafar.— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 24, 2019
The response proved highly popular among Twitter-folk and Google’s shayari was much appreciated. Now we just have to wait for the Shayari app, you know it’s coming.
